Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,159 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PKG opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

