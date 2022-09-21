Diversified Trust Co Has $839,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSY opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

