Diversified Trust Co Sells 32,545 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,545 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

RF opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

