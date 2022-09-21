Diversified Trust Co Sells 390 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

