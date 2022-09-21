Diversified Trust Co Sells 779 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,238,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.