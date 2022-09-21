DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (DMST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $33,862.15 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00128944 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00544198 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00895976 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.
