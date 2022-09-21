DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (DMST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $33,862.15 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

