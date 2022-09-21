Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $990,503.49 and approximately $10,607.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028550 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

