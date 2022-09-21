DogemonGo (DOGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,323.00

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One DogemonGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. DogemonGo has a market cap of $712,478.44 and approximately $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DogemonGo Profile

DogemonGo’s genesis date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DogemonGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogemonGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

