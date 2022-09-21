Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.