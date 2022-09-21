Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DUK opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

