e-Money Trading Down 29.4% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $33,514.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00128515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00543183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00884767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.

Buying and Selling e-Money

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.