Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.