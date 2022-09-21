Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.
EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.
NYSE:EMN opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $129.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
