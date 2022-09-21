Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

About Endeavour Silver

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$3.94 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.59 and a one year high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.14 million and a P/E ratio of 43.78.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

