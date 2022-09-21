Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver
In related news, Director Bradford Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,038,564.71.
Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.5 %
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
Featured Stories
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.