Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Endo International Price Performance

Endo International has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endo International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Endo International by 161.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 303.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 855,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

