Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Critical Analysis

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.53 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -61.46

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.27%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 40.81%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 1.95% 0.87% Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58%

Summary

Sunrun beats Energy Vault on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

