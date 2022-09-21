EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given New GBX 28 Price Target at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

ENQUF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

