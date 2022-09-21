EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Tops $0.0086

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $250,978.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063717 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. Telegram | Instagram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

