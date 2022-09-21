Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.
EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.53.
Shares of EQR stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
