Ern LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ern LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Ern LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.