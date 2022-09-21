Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $264.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $273.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.18.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $251.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.67. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $248.72 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

