Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $264.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $273.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.
ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.18.
Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $251.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.67. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $248.72 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
