Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.18.
Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $251.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.67. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $248.72 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
