Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $295.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.18.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $251.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $248.72 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.