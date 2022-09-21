Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $295.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.18.
Essex Property Trust stock opened at $251.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $248.72 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
