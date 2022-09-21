Evercore ISI Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $220.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.75.

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

