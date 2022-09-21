Evercore ISI Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

