Evercore ISI Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Shares of CUBE opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
