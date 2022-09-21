Evercore ISI Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $156.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $159.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.80.

EGP stock opened at $154.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.94. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 253.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,131,000 after buying an additional 325,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

