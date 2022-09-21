Evercore ISI Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $156.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $159.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.80.
EGP stock opened at $154.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.94. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
