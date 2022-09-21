Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Everest Re Group worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

Everest Re Group Trading Down 4.4 %

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $271.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $248.63 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.03.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

