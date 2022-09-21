Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €18.02 ($18.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.70. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.