ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $174.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

