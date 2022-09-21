Exohood Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (EXO)

Exohood (EXO) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Exohood coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Exohood has traded 1,126.5% higher against the dollar. Exohood has a total market capitalization of $946,288.23 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00150587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00278586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00731450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Exohood Profile

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exohood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exohood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

