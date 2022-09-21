F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of F5 worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.30. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

