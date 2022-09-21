Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$950.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
FFH opened at C$652.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$667.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$666.50. The company has a market cap of C$17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
