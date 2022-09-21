Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$950.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FFH opened at C$652.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$667.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$666.50. The company has a market cap of C$17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The business had revenue of C$7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 85.2451681 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.