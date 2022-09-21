Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $443,599.60

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a total market cap of $443,599.60 and $2.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00128515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00543183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00884767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap’s launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com.

Falconswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols.”

According to CryptoCompare, "FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols."

