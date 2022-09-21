FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00028678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $2.04 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00858189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC and its Facebook page is accessible here. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

