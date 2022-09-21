FibSWAP DEx Trading Up 26.5% This Week (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,627,088 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx.

Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx

