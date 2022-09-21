Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $98.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.33.

FIS stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 480,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,022,000 after buying an additional 121,376 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 221.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 169.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

