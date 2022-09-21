First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 3.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.