First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 444 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.