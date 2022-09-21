First National Bank of South Miami Has $46,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,739,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,872,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

