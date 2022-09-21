First National Bank of South Miami Has $99,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PHM opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

