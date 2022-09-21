First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 2,181 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

