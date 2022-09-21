First National Bank of South Miami Sells 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NVR were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NVR by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,084.53 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,287.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,342.34. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

