First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.74.

First Solar stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,126,658. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 858,427 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

