Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

