Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 559.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Flow Traders Price Performance

FLTDF stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. Flow Traders has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $42.00.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.