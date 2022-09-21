FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

