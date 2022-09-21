Folder Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,786.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

