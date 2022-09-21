Fortress Lending Price Tops $0.0210 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the dollar. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fortress Lending Profile

Fortress Lending was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

