Franklin (FLY) Price Tops $0.0023

Franklin (FLY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Franklin has a total market cap of $434,146.13 and approximately $2.07 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Franklin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Franklin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Franklin

Franklin’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Franklin’s official website is tokenfly.co.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Franklin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Franklin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.