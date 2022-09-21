Frenchie Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frenchie Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010864 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00064002 BTC.

Frenchie Network Coin Profile

Frenchie Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Frenchie Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FREN is a tribute token similiar to “”gm”” and “”gn””. It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frenchie Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frenchie Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frenchie Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frenchie Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.