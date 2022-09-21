Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Amundi increased its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Frontline by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 960,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.