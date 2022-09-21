Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of FRO stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Amundi increased its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Frontline by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 960,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
